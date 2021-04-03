Deepak Chahar had a first-hand glimpse of Cheteshwar Pujara's "strong" defence as he took his fellow Chennai Super Kings teammate on for a table tennis match, but with a twist. While Pujara played with a table tennis racket, Chahar used a cricket bat to face his CSK teammate. "Bhaiya yaha bhe defence kuch jayda he strong hai (Brother, you're too strong in defence even here)," wrote Chahar in the caption for a video he posted on social media where he is seen having a game of table tennis with Pujara. "Couldn't get a single point with bat also," added Chahar.

Chahar, who has been part of CSK since 2018, is likely to be one of their key fast bowlers this season and Pujara, picked at the February auction this year, will have his first stint at the team.

Chahar, a right arm fast bowler, has 45 wickets from 48 IPL matches since his debut in the tournament in 2016.

Pujara, on the other hand, will be playing his first IPL since 2014. He has 390 runs from 30 matches in the tournament with one half-century.

The IPL begins on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

CSK begin their campaign in Mumbai on April 10 against the runners-up from last season, Delhi Capitals.

CSK didn't have the best season in 2020, when the league was played in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they finished sixth and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in their history.

CSK are three-time IPL champions. They won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.