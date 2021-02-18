Former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. Smith was released by Rajasthan ahead of the auction and while Royal Challengers Bangalore showed interest in Smith by bidding at his base price of Rs. 2 crore, Delhi trumped the game by bidding 2.2 crore, which was the last bid. Smith, a former Australia captain, has 2333 runs from 95 matches in the IPL and he got 311 runs from 14 games last season.

Smith, a right-handed batsman and an occasional leg-spinner, is rated as one of the best Test batsmen in the world, but of late he has also stepped up his limited-overs game. Overall in T20s, Smith has 4438 runs from 209 matches at 30.60 and a strike rate of 126.40 with one century and 21 half-centuries.

Promoted

More to follow