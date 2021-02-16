Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams expected to be most active in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction. The Bangalore-based franchise have the highest number of available slots -- 13, with four of them being overseas players. They also have the second biggest purse available (Rs 35.90 crore), after Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who have a salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore. The upcoming player auction will be held in Chennai on February 18.

Here is a look at the players who RCB might look to buy:

Openers

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the top performers in IPL 2020 for the Bangalore-based franchise, emerging as one of the team's top run-getters. Australian batsman Aaron Finch however failed to make much of an impact, with the cricketer released for the player auction. English opener Alex Hales who finished as the top run-getter in the recent edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), might well be one of the options considered. Liam Livingstone who previously featured for Rajasthan Royals (RR), provides another alternative.

Middle-order

The middle-order seems reliant on AB de Villiers, following the decision to release Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann. The Bangalore-based franchise might look to target Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, to bring some solidity as well as firepower. Morris could well be signed again by RCB for a lower sum.

Spinners

Harbhajan Singh will be a good addition to the RCB spin attack, led by Yuzvendra Chahal. Harbhajan's experience will certainly make the spin attack comprising of Washington Sundar, Chahal among the big names much stronger.

Fast bowlers

The addition of Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams has provided some depth and variation in the pace-bowling attack. However, the release of Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn will need to be backed by some effective additions. Sheldon Cottrell, Mohit Sharma, Nathan Coulter-Nile might well be suitable options to plug the gaps.