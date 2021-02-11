The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. Teams like Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have indicated a desire to go for a new look to their respective squads, having released a sizeable number of players. Other teams like Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained the core players, leaving them with a few minor additions to bring additional strength and stability. The Delhi-based franchise opted to release six players, which includes two Indians and four overseas players. Pacers Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande were the domestic cricketers released. Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Jason Roy and Alex Carey are the overseas players. Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel have been traded to RCB.

Here is a look at the players who DC might look to buy:

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan was in excellent form during IPL 2020, emerging as one of the top run-getters. However, fellow opener Prithvi Shaw did not have the best of seasons, resulting in him being dropped. With question marks over Ajinkya Rahane's ability to deliver the goods in the shortest format, Alex Hales could be a shrewd addition considering his form in the recently concluded edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Hales finished as the top run-getter, smashing 543 runs in 15 matches.

Middle-order

The middle-order looks strong considering the presence of the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis. DC might consider purchasing Alex Carey again as backup for Rishabh Pant. Glenn Maxwell further provides an all-round option, in case of an injury to Stoinis.

Spinners

DC will be on the lookout for a replacement for Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamicchane. With limited overseas slots available, the Delhi-based franchise might look to reunite Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, with the addition of an experienced campaigner providing further solidity. The inclusion of Piyush Chawla would lend further experience and cover in case of an injury to Amit Mishra, as was the case in IPL 2020.

Fast bowlers

The pace bowling attack includes the likes of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Chris Woakes. However, the team needs some domestic pacers following the departure of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande. Ankit Rajpoot and Umesh Yadav are options available for the Delhi-based franchise in such a scenario.