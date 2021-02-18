Australia's Glenn Maxwell got the Indian Premier League teams engaged in an intense bidding war at the IPL 2021 auction. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore took it to the end but finally RCB took the big-hitting all-rounder for a final bid of Rs. 14.25 crore. Maxwell, who had a disappointing season in IPL 2020 where he managed just 108 runs from 13 matches, has an impressive overall record in the IPL of 1505 runs from 83 games at a strike rate of 154.67. He was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction.

Maxwell has been a mainstay in the Australian limited-overs set-up and has 1687 runs from 67 T20Is in addition to 6581 runs overall from 301 T20s at 27.19 and a strike rate of 152.05.

Maxwell has enjoyed a good run of form recently as well, hitting 66, 37 and 70 in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

Maxwell's big-hitting ability and his success in India in previous IPL seasons were factors behind teams bidding for him aggressively.

Promoted

Finally, for RCB, Maxwell was a replacement for another big-hitting all-rounder whom they had released ahead of the auction, Moeen Ali.

More to follow