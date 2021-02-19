Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test specialist, was sold to the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the player auction in Chennai on Thursday. CSK roped in Pujara for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Pujara, in a video posted by CSK on social media on Friday, expressed his excitement after being picked by the MS Dhoni-led side and said that he is looking forward to don the yellow jersey.

A cute yellovely message from the legend of Che Pu to make your day super! @cheteshwar1 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/eZZ4CXDevA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 19, 2021

"Great to be back in the IPL. Really looking forward to play in the yellow jersey. I'll be playing with Dhoni bhai again and he was the captain of the team when I made my debut and I have fond memories of playing under Mahi bhai and really looking forward to play with him again," Pujara said.

Pujara, who plays a lot of Test cricket, said that he believes with good preparation, he will be able to do well in the IPL.

"Talking about the IPL, I think it is a change of mindset switching from the Test format to the IPL and you just need to switch the gears as early as possible. So, I feel it is the mental aspect which changes quickly with good preparation I am really hopeful that I'll do well in the IPL," Pujara added.

Promoted

Pujara has played 30 IPL matches and scored 390 runs including a half-century.

The 33-year-old batsman last featured in an IPL game way back in 2014.