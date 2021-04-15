After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat SunRisers Hyderabad by six runs to reach the top of the chart, the Virat Kohli-led squad were in a mood to celebrate. A video tweeted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handles showed the team members congratulating and enjoying their success after the thrilling low-scoring match. In the video, captain Kohli is heard telling Royal Challengers Bangalore players, "That's a proper win now."

Game Day:Bowlers set up remarkable win for RCB



"Game Day: Bowlers set up a remarkable win for RCB. Maxwell's brilliant knock gave us a defendable total, and Shahbaz's heroics along with Harshal's death bowling skills helped us close out Sunrisers Hyderabad and make it 2 wins in 2 this #IPL2021," read the caption of the tweet.

Fans also congratulated the team and Glenn Maxwell, whose 41-ball 59 runs helped RCB set a 149-run target. "This was unbelievable. What a match! Credit goes to the whole team well done. Good luck for further matches," one of the comments read.

Another said, "Kohli was clear in giving in Shahbaz the 17th over, no half measures he was confident about giving it to Shahbaz, who changed the game. Masterstroke from the legend."

"Keep playing bold RCB...Keep bringing smile on our faces," request one.

The video also showed Mohammed Siraj, who bowled the first maiden of this IPL, and Shahbaz Ahmed sharing their experience. The left-arm spinner gave a fatal blow to SRH, taking 3 wickets in the 17th over.