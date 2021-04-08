Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, was seen rallying his teammates ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. RCB posted a video on Twitter in which Kohli can be seen giving a pep talk to his teammates, backing the fresh faces in the setup to do well in the upcoming season. "I am backing you, the management is backing you, players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has and do the plans we want to execute on the field. If we all believe together, we can do some really special things this season," Kohli said.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB's practice session



Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday's practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RSXKv6xD6B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021

The RCB skipper further mentioned that he expects the whole squad to bring in intensity be it in a practice session or during game drills.

"The only thing I expect from the guys is to make most of the time whether it is practice session, game drills, needless to say I expect the guys to play with intensity. That's the way we've always played and that won't change," Kohli added.

RCB reached the playoffs last year and Kohli feels that their squad is even stronger now with the new players that have joined the setup.

RCB roped in Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian among eight new recruits.

"Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year. I expect good things to happen again," he concluded.