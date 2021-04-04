Batting coach of the rechristened Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer recently took to twitter to respond to a Tim Paine tweet praising the franchise's new jersey. Jaffer replied to the Australian Test captain's tweet with a funny meme from the iconic comedy movie, 'Hera Pheri'. Paine had responded to a tweet from Damien Wright where the Punjab Kings bowling coach was seen sporting the team's new training gear. The Australian Test captain said he loved "the red and black" on the new training jersey.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings introduced a new name along with a new logo and a new jersey as well.

The KL Rahul-led side has seen mixed reactions from the fans and former players over the selection of their new nersey. However, this time they found an admirer in the form of Paine, who praised the jersey in his own way.

The tweet read," Love the red and black though, look like the mighty Uni Lions!! Go the kings!."

Love the red and black though, look like the mighty Uni Lions!!

Go the kings! — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) April 2, 2021

To this tweet, Jaffer posted a funny meme.

In his earlier tweets, Jaffer had shared the new logo of the team, explaining that despite the changes, the old connections would stay intact.

Apart from tickling the funny bone of his Twitter followers, Jaffer will have his task cut out as a batting coach of the team.

Promoted

Punjab Kings endured a painful run in the last edition, failing to qualify for the playoffs yet again. They won only six of the 14 games they played, gathering just 12 points in the group stage.

Punjab Kings play their first match on April 12 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.