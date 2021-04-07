Suryakumar Yadav took fans on a tour of Mumbai Indians' "magical" team room, giving a lowdown on all the activities on offer. The star batsman while showing fans around also revealed which players or members of staff are good at a certain game. Pointing at two screens with video games plugged in, Suryakumar says "this is the Ishan Kishan zone". He then moves on to the table tennis table to reveal that "two of our legends" Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh spend a lot of time playing the sport before moving on to the family wall.

Suryakumar, though, wasn't done yet. He then walks into another plush room which has two car racing simulators, a foosball table, a dart board and a mini-basketball game.

The right-hander reveals that the racing simulators "belong to the Pandya brothers" -- Hardik and Krunal.

"They have a very healthy competition between them. Whenever you see both of them sitting with the wheel in their hand, you will love watching them," says Suryakumar.

He then points to the dart board and says "I feel this area belongs to Jasprit Bumrah".

See the entire video here:

Mumbai Indians' preparations for the start of IPL 2021 are in full swing. The defending champions face a tricky test in their opening game, also the season opener. They take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final last year to clinch a record-extending fifth IPL title. They have another record in their sights. If Mumbai win IPL 2021, they will become the first team in the tournament's history to hoist the IPL trophy three times in a row.