Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were truly on song in their first IPL 2021 game, securing a 10-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night. Opener Nitish Rana, who has been one of the top run-getters for KKR over the last couple of seasons, was once again in the thick of things on Sunday. His 56-ball 80 helped KKR reach a competitive total of 187. Rana was supported by Rahul Tripathi, who played a cracking knock of 53.

Rana received the Man of the Match award for his innings. But did you know that Rana could rap too?

In a post-match interaction, when teammate Harbhajan Singh asked him about the hand gesture he made after scoring his fifty, Rana said that was "for his friends, who love the song 'Brown Munde'."

The star off-spinner then asked if Rana would like to sing it, who duly obliged but insisted Harbhajan sing as well.

Rana then rapped to the song, with Harbhajan finishing things off in style.

While the full interview is available on IPL's official website, a small clip was shared on Twitter on Monday.

"Talk about being on the song...Anand Subramaniam gets Harbhajan Singh and Nitish Rana rapping post KKR's win over SRH," the tweet read.

"It's always lovely to see senior players bonding with youngsters, and with Bhajji it's a different feeling," wrote a user.

It's always lovely to see senior players bonding with youngsters and with bhajji it's different feeling — Navaneeth (@Navaneeth0011) April 12, 2021

"Bhajju pa, super expressions. Senior lad Harbhajan Singh...Well played Nitish Rana bhai," wrote another person.

The clip has been viewed over 12,000 times and garnered nearly 2000 likes. Before ending the conversation, Harbhajan said he hoped Rana would continue pile on the runs for KKR throughout the season, adding he would like to see him in India colours soon.

KKR will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next game on Tuesday evening. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost their opening game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and would like to get their first win of the season under their belt.