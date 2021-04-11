Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaigns when they meet at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Both teams failed to make the playoffs in the previous season and will be looking to make amends this year. While KL Rahul will begin his second season as captain of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals have a new captain in Sanju Samson, who replaced the outgoing Steve Smith. The Royals finished bottom of the table in IPL 2020 and having made some big buys in the auction, will be looking to turn around their fortunes

Here are the Rajasthan Royals players to watch out for:

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' new captain Sanju Samson will look to lead from the front. An explosive batsman, Samson is capable of playing match-winning knocks, taking bowlers to the cleaners. Samson is also known for starting the season well, so PBKS will be wary of the threat that he presents.

Jos Buttler

Buttler was in fine form in the T20 International (T20I) series between India and England and will be looking to continue in similar vein in the IPL. Whether at the top of the order or as a finisher, the English wicketkeeper-batsman is a dangerous entity as far as opposition bowlers are concerned.

Chris Morris

The South African all-rounder became the most expensive player in IPL history when the Royals picked him up for Rs 16.25 crore. Morris did well for RCB last season, especially bowling in the death overs, and that is something RR will hope he can replicate this year as well. He is also handy with the bat lower down the order.