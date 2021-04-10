Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma batted for a noble cause in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he wore shoes highlighting an endangered Rhino species. Staying true to its style, this IPL he has taken a unique approach to speak up about a cause that Rohit has long supported - the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino. This gesture was applauded by former England international Kevin Pietersen on Twitter.

The caption of Rohit's Instagram post read, "Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards and It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters."

Rohit wore a specially designed shoes which showcased the endangered species on them.

The art on Rohit's spikes made a bold statement literally calling out "Save The Rhino" and this will surely educate more people and help his vision to save the ''vulnerable'' species from extinction.

Pietersen, who supports the same cause was full of praise for Rohit's gesture towards the endangered species.

The caption read, "The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS! Folded hands."

RCB defeated Rohit-led Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the IPL 2021 opening match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.