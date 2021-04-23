Veteran opener Robin Uthappa, who has been warming the bench for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last IPL 2021 games so far, is spending some quality time with his son as the MS Dhoni-led outfit enjoys a short break from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a new video on the official Twitter handle of CSK, Uthappa is seen baking cookies with son Neale Nolan Uthappa. CSK shared the clip on Friday and captioned it, "Cookie Chutti! The little Master Chef baking it out with Robin Cook. #SavourTheMoment #WhistlePodu @robbieuthappa."

Soon, the yellow army went gaga over the young cub.

"The Master Chef and Student Chef cooking up some tasty food together along with some mischief. Can't wait to see Robin Uthappa take the field once again, either as an opener or a possible number 4-5. Hope our winning streak keeps growing," a CSK fan wrote, replying to the video.

"OMG! So adorable!!#CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DhoniReturns #Dhoni," wrote another follower of the team.

Another CSK fan requested the team to not let Uthappa go unsold in the next IPL auction. "Next auction me isko unsold Mt jaane dena."

Another IPL follower went on to predict that Uthappa will play IPL till he is 40-year-old, like universe boss Chris Gayle. "Ye bhi Gayle ke tarh 40 ki age tak opening Kar skta hai," wrote the user.

CSK will next take on table toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next IPL encounter on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK are placed at the second spot in the IPL table with six points under their belt from four games.