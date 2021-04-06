Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's love for the 'Vaathi Coming' song from Tamil movie 'Master' is out there in the open for everyone to see. In a latest video posted on Twitter by Delhi Capitals, Ashwin can be seen grooving on the beats of the famous song, which has become a huge hit on the internet. "Master certainly knows how to enjoy his gym sessions," read Delhi Capitals' caption on the micro-blogging site. This was not the first time Ashwin was seen shaking a leg on the song inside the gym. Ahead of the Pink Ball Test against England, Ashwin had posted a similar video with the only difference being he was accompanied by two of his India teammates Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

In his last international outing during the four-match Test series against England, Ashwin was the standout performer, picking up 32 wickets, as India outclassed the Joe Root-led side to clinch the series 3-1 and also book a spot in the World Test Championship final alongside New Zealand.

With 13 wickets from 15 matches, Ashwin was one of the mainstays of Delhi Capitals's spin-bowling department as the franchise made it to their first-ever final last year and they would be hoping that the off-spinner brings out his A game as they begin their chase for the elusive title this year.

Delhi Capitals, with new skipper Rishabh Pant at the helm, would begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings led by former India captain MS Dhoni in Mumbai on April 10.