Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad on April 30. Virat Kohli captained RCB won their latest game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on the last ball of the innings by just one run as they registered their fifth win of the tournament in six games. PBKS on the other hand struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game as they capitulated to a five-wicket loss.

KL Rahul's side will look for their third win of the tournament against RCB, which will be their seventh match of this season. Both teams possess power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, all of whom have the ability to win matches on their won.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Match:

Glenn Maxwell (Credits - 9.5): The Australian all-rounder has been in fine form this season, with 223 runs in 6 games so far. The consistency factor makes Maxwell a must pick in fantasy sides to go along with his power hitting at a strike-rate above 145 and average of over 44.

With full backing from team-mates as well as the captain, Maxwell has found his footing playing his natural game this season.

KL Rahul (Credits - 10.5): With 240 runs in 6 games at an average of 48, this classy and destructive batsman is battling almost alone for PBKS. Despite his team being unable to find the winning momentum, Rahul hasn't led that factor comes in the way of his batting.

His keeping abilities behind stumps are something which act as a bonus to his batting points.

Harshal Patel (Credits - 9): The Purple Cap holder has been in the form of his life this season with 17 wickets in six games for RCB. His performances have been top-notch despite giving away runs and having a high economy rate of 8.5 in the death overs.

Virat Kohli (Credits - 10.5): Virat Kohli's is yet to take this IPL season by storm with his batting. Despite his team performing exceedingly well, Kohli has only gathered 163 runs from six games so far at an average of over 32.

A pillar of consistency, Kohli will be looking to take on the bowlers against PBKS on April 30.

Note: Credits of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com