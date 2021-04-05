Among the engagements that the Indian Premier League (IPL) stars have to fulfil are contractual obligations for commercials and ad shoots, which keep them engaged as much as their practice and fitness sessions. For Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who is keeping his online family updated with pre-IPL tit-bits, his new post sets focus towards real battles as the slew of shoots begins to end before the tournament begins. In the picture, we can see a shoot set-up in place with only Rohit's, white shoes visible. A MI backpack is also spotted in the frame.

"Another day, another set. Lights, camera...#IPL," read the tweet.

The image spread like wildfire with fans throwing questions at the star batsman. A user asked, "Brother, which shoes are these."

"Hello hitman, where is Pollard?" questioned another.

There were many who said that they are eagerly waiting to see Rohit on the crease.

"We are ready for your knock in IPL, hitman," read one of the comments.

The Mumbai Indians Twitter handle had recently shared a video of Rohit with his family at a shoot on March 31. In this one, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are seen putting a helmet on their daughter Samaira and asking her to show everyone how she will cheer for MI.

Rohit, along with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, transferred directly from the national team's bio-bubble for the series against England, to the MI bio-bubble, joining the IPL camp on March 29.

MI will be looking for their big guns to fire and new recruits like Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Piyush Chawl to chip in as they aim to recreate the success of the last two seasons.