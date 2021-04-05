The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is just four days away, and one of the teams to watch out for as always are five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). They are the most dominant franchise in the history of the IPL and operate as one tight unit -- a family as they call it –- one of the reasons behind their awesome success. Going into the 14th edition of the IPL, the MI players seem to be prepared and relaxed, taking one day at a time. At least that's what a recent picture on the team's official Twitter account seems to suggest. The photograph features three stars -- Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan -- donning the team's blue and gold colours, and sharing a laugh. "What nickname would you give to this dashing trio?", the tweet asks fans, followed by a blue heart emoji and #OneFamily among other hashtags.

Some fans came up with obvious nicknames such as 'Three Musketeers' and '3 Idiots', there were others who got creative and tossed around portmanteaux like 'KIS', 'SurNalKiShan', 'Suryashan Pandya' and 'Sky-Ish-Ki'.

Then, there were others who drew the nicknames from the trio's achievements. “Triple Dhamaka,” wrote one, while another suggested, “Tridev.”

Yadav, Krunal and Kishan have been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad over the past few years and recently, all three made transitions into India colours, with Krunal adding the ODI credentials to his T20 International achievements, while Yadav and Kishan also donned the India jersey.