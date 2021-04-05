Jasprit Bumrah got his yorker game going ahead of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah's IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a video on social media where the fast bowler is seen nailing his yorkers by hitting a marker placed at the 'block-hole' length consistently. "BOOM...ED!" wrote MI as the caption for the video. Bumrah is set to return to action in the IPL after having missed the white-ball leg of England's 2021 tour to India and the final Test of the four-match series. Bumrah recently married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah has been one of the key players for MI over the past eight years and has been part of their IPL winning teams in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The right-arm fast bowler has 109 wickets from 92 matches at an economy rate of 7.41 runs per over.

He was one of MI's standout performers in a title-clinching 2020 season with 27 wickets from 15 games and an economy rate of 6.73 runs per over.

MI will begin their title defence with the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB were dealt a blow ahead of the tournament as their highest scorer from IPL 2020, Devdutt Padikkal, was quarantined at his home in Bengaluru after having tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22.

Padikkal is the second player to have tested positive for the virus after Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases across India and especially in the state of Maharashtra, IPL matches in Mumbai will go ahead as planned, said the secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association Sanjay Naik on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)