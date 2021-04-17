Delhi Capitals (DC) crashed to a narrow defeat vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 7 of Indian Premier League 2021 on Thursday. It was a close encounter with Rajasthan winning by three wickets and two balls to spare. After the match, DC head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting spoke to his team and praised the players despite a defeat. DC posted a video on Twitter that showed Ponting's motivational pep talk after the loss to RR.

Hoping to keep the group motivated, Ponting hailed them for dragging the game until the last over. "What we talk about around this group is never being beaten right and keeping ourselves in the contest and we did that magnificently tonight", said Ponting.

| @RickyPonting's Dressing Room speech after #RRvDC Leave it to the Boss to lift up the spirits of the DC boys with all the positives from an absolute thriller #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JRAkkSssE7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 17, 2021

"In fact, up until about the 16th over mark, I thought we had them, and that says a lot about us as a group. No matter how badly we play, until they hit the winning run, we are never out of the game", he further added.

Delhi set a target of 148 runs for Rajasthan after finishing their innings at 147 for 8 in 20 overs. Despite some brilliant bowling by IPL 2020 runners-up, RR crossed the target in 19.4 overs, scoring 150 for 7.

Reviewing his side's display, Ponting had plenty of good things to say about Delhi's bowlers, particularly Chris Woakes. The pacer took two wickets in four overs and conceded 22 runs.

"Brilliant once again it was really. Woakes, your first two overs, mate, were awesome. Two for eight off the first two, we needed you to do that and stay in the game", said Ponting.

"So, for most of the day, we did lots of things really, but the game got away. But I got to walk out with a lot of positives out of today, right? We didn't play very well. We got beaten with two balls to spare. So, there's so many good things to take out of it. All of our skills are in a great place", he added.