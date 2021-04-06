The runners-up of the last edition of the IPL, Delhi Capitals welcomed the lethal South African fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje through an Instagram post today. The franchise posted a picture of the duo wearing masks from a Mumbai hotel, as they arrived mid-way from national duty in their series versus Pakistan at home. Not only were the fans elated to see the bowlers, but the caption of the post also prompted hilarious reactions from amongst them.

The caption of the DC Instagram post read, "Name this duo that has just arrived back to our DC Family. Wrong answers only #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @tajmahalmumbai."

Fans showed their creative side while posting names of the duo, ranging from Indian TV shows to comedy and animated movies

The South African pacers came back after being part of the first two ODIs against Pakistan. South Africa are scheduled to play one more ODI and a four-match T20I series which both the pacers are set to miss due to their involvement in IPL 2021.

Nortje and Rabada both formed a lethal pair for DC in IPL 2020, as they rattled the opposition line-ups with a combination of good pace and perfect line and length.

Promoted

While Rabada finished the tournament as the purple cap holder with 30 wickets in 17 games, Nortje wasn't far behind, placed fourth in the table, with 22 wickets in 16 matches.

However, due to the covid-19 protocols, the duo will miss DC's opening game on April 10 because of a mandatory seven-day quarantine period.