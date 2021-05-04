With COVID-19 positive cases appearing in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contingent, the BCCI has asked players and support staff from Delhi Capitals (DC) to go into quarantine. DC faced KKR on April 29, where the former came out on top with a win. The team is also unsure of going ahead with the scheduled practice session on Tuesday. Both sides are set to face each other again on May 8. Delhi last played on Sunday, when they faced Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two players from KKR who tested positive are Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

The duo are currently recovering. KKR also updated fans through Instagram, that the two cricketers are in good spirits.

DC are currently in pole position in the IPL 2021 Points Table, with six wins and two defeats.

India is currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is among the worst-hit countries in the world. In the last 24 hours, the country has seen a huge surge of 3.68 lakh fresh cases. Also, India's caseload has gone up to 1.99 crore.

IPL 2021 has already seen three Australian cricketers pulling out due to personal reasons. Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson left for their homes after the Australian government issued a ban on direct passenger flights from India. The suspension is in effect till May 15.

The tournament began on April 9, and its is final is scheduled to take place on May 30.

Even, five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive. DDCA will be hosting IPL 2021 matches until May 8.