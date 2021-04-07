Punjab Kings' Caribbean star Chris Gayle's quarantine came to an end and the "Universe Boss" decided to celebrate in style. In a video shared by the franchise, Gayle impresses with his dance to the Michael Jackson hit song "Smooth Criminal". The 41-year-old, known to love partying and dancing, slays the performance, even doing Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk to near-perfection. "Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite - Chris Gayle," Punjab Kings captioned the video on Twitter, along with a dance emoji.

Despite not playing for a run of games at the start of the season, Gayle turned in some crucial performances with the bat for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, despite playing at no.3 instead of his usual opening slot.

Playing seven matches, the left-hander scored 288 runs at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14.

He posted a highest score of 99 in the loss against Rajasthan Royals.

Gayle is set to play a big role again in IPL 2021, as the PBKS look to improve upon their performance last year and reach the playoffs.

Punjab Kings went big in the mini-auction ahead of the season, signing Australian pacers Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson in addition to the no.1 ranked T20 International batsman, Dawid Malan.

Promoted

They have also got Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crore after he shone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

PBKS will begin their season against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.