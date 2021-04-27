One of the most eagerly awaited clashes between captains Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli will take centre stage when last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad. The fixture promises to be a thriller as both teams are in sublime form in IPL 2021 with four wins out of the five matches played.

Both teams possess some remarkable stroke makers in their ranks that can prove to be match-winners on any given day. Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are some who top the list of hard hitters.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for DC vs RCB Match:

AB de Villiers (Credits - 10): There's no denying the importance of the South African in a T20 game. Along with his effortless-looking stroke making, De Villiers' antics behind the stumps and in the outfield makes him a goldmine as far as fantasy leagues are concerned.

As of now, he has scored 129 runs in five IPL 2021 games and is slowly getting towards his best form with each passing game.

Virat Kohli (Credits - 10.5): Having settled down as a lethal T20 opener, the RCB skipper has formed an interesting and a successful partnership with Devdutt Padikkal. The left-hander's good form means Kohli can take his time and execute an assault as and when required by the team without any pressure, thus making him more consistent in run-making.

So far, Kohli has scored 151 runs in five games with one fifty to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan (Credits - 10.5): The current Orange Cap holder with 259 runs in five games has stamped his authority on this year's IPL with some stupendous batting bat the start of the innings.

Dhawan has spared no bowler while going about his business in fine style. His attacking yet responsible batting has made him a must pick in fantasy teams.

Rishabh Pant (Credits - 9.5): The DC skipper has been a pillar for his team not only with the gloves but also in the top-order through his mature batting performances this year, His 125 runs in five matches at over a strike-rate of 131 has helped the team's cause in all aspects.

Promoted

Known for his unorthodox batting display, a big innings is pending for Pant and can very much come against a team in-form like RCB.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com