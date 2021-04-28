Delhi will host Match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 28. Three-time winners CSK are on a four-game winning streak after losing their opener to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets, MS Dhoni's men will be eager to keep the winning momentum with them as they face a struggling SRH captained by David Warner, who have only one victory under their belt this season.

Both teams possess an epic bunch of hard-hitters and wicket-takers like Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Faf du Plessis who have the ability to win games single-handedly on their won on a given day. Fans can depend on picking such match-winners in their fantasy teams.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for CSK vs SRH Match:

Ravindra Jadeja (Credits - 9.5): The stylish all-rounder has taken IPL 2021 by storm with his world-class all-round display in the starting five matches. So far, he has scored 102 runs and taken five wickets and inflicted crucial runouts and catches to help his team in all the three departments of the game.

Looking at the 37 runs he scored in one over against Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel, Jadeja is a must pick for fans in their fantasy teams.

Jonny Bairstow (Credits - 10): The Englishman has been one of the few in the SRH side that looked comfortable in all the five games played so far.

His quick starts at the beginning of the innings are yet to be capitalized upon by the SRH middle-order, but that hasn't distracted focus of the batter from scoring 211 runs at an average of over 50.

Faf du Plessis (Credits - 10): The dependable South African hit a purple patch as soon as the tournament began. His 214 runs in five games have been scored at a phenomenal average of over 71 and a strike-rate nearing almost 140.

His maturity and experience have made him a pillar of consistency and a must take in any fantasy side.

David Warner (Credits - 10.5): The SRH possess the highest fantasy rating between the two teams but is yet to prove his hitting abilities this season.

Till now, he has a single fifty and an average below 30 which has been a problem of concern for his side, but known for strong comebacks, Warner needs only one big innings to turn it around for himself and his side.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com