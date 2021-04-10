Shane Watson, who played for the Chennai Super Kings last season before announcing his retirement, wished the team ahead of their first game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Watson posted a collage of photographs on social media with his former teammates, including skipper MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. "Best of luck Chennai for your first match of the season. Let's make it 4 titles," he wrote. CSK have won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The Dhoni-led team will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of IPL 2021 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Several CSK fans wrote that they were missing Watson in the yellow camp. "Miss u Watson...Love u...Proud to be a Watson fan," one Instagram user wrote.

Another said, "Once a super king....always will be..."

"We know how badly you are missing it. We miss you too," wrote a third user.

A few days ago, Watson said on social media that he will surely miss the action this year but is looking forward to watching the tournament from afar.

Watson posted photographs of his time in India and said that he has been "reminiscing" about the time he has spent in his "second home".

A part of his post read, "I have so many fond memories from the inaugural IPL with the Rajasthan Royals which helped reignite my international cricket career, to performing on stage with the great Shah Rukh Khan and the incredible people I played with who will remain life long friends."

Watson, 39, had been a part of the IPL in all the previous 13 seasons and has also played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).