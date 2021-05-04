With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season getting suspended, many Australian cricketers are stranded in the country amid its growing COVID-19 crisis. Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) in a joint statement said that they understand the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to postpone the tournament. The statement also revealed that the CA would not seek any travel ban exemptions from their government for the Aussie players, after the government issued a ban on direct passenger flights from India until May 15.

Cricket Australia and the @ACA_Players understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants. pic.twitter.com/M612hrnZFo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 4, 2021

India is currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and are among the worst-affected countries. India's total COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday with over 3.57 lakh infections.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants," the CA and ACA said in a joint statement.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia."

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least 15 May and will not seek exemptions."

"CA and the ACA thank BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL."

IPL 2021 began on April 9, and recently reported many positive cases. Two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players - Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive for the virus, along with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a support staff member.

Three Australian cricketers - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye - already pulled out of the tournament earlier when the travel ban was imposed, and left for their homes.