Chris Gayle is a superstar in the true sense. Whether on the field or off it, the Jamaican dasher has the spotlight always on him. Days after showing off his Michael Jackson like dancing skills, the Punjab Kings icon went "Tunak Tunak Tun" to announce his arrival. In the latest post by the franchise, the explosive batsman is seen beating a dhol to the tunes of Daler Mehndi's chartbuster. "Opening day of the IPL 2021 and Boss is ready to perform," read the post.

Within an hour of being uploaded, the clip has received more than 18k likes on the social media platform. Fans couldn't control their excitement after seeing "The Universe Boss" all pepped up for the cricket carnival. They made a bee-line to the comment box and praised the flamboyant cricketer. One of the fans called him "Daler Mehendi of West Indies." Another said, "Gayle banyega bowlers ki rail (Gayle will take on the bowlers)."

Some found Gayle's performance "amazing" and left fire emojis.

In another video, the Punjab-based franchise spread the word, "Gayle storm is here." The caption further read, "Chris Gayle issa vibe, isn't he?" From practice session to funny faces to on-field drama, the clip has it all. It takes us through Gayle's journey in the franchise.

The clip has crossed 10k views in no time. Fans, who are all charged up to see their favourite player in action, wrote, "Gayle Jatt", "Universe Boss" and "King is here."

On Wednesday, Gayle celebrated in style after finishing his quarantine period by performing a "moonwalk" on one of pop legend Michael Jackson's songs.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL campaign on Monday against Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.