After a setback against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are now ready to roar against the Punjab Kings in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Mumbai on Friday. "Ready to ROAR! The lions are pumped up and hungry to get back on track! All that pre-match build-up ahead of the Kings' clash. #PKBSvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted along with a video. Within minutes, the post became a hit on social media as fans started sharing their excitement in the comment section.

Ready to RAR!

The lions are pumped up and hungry to get back on track! All that prematch build up ahead of the Kings' clash. #PKBSvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove @PhonePe_ pic.twitter.com/KSnsCyXPLa — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2021

"Can't wait to see the lions back on the field again, especially our revamped bowling attack who must be raring to go and prove themselves. When it comes to our batting the 4 left-handed horsemen should be enough, if they continue to perform like last time. Let's win," an ardent CSK fan wrote

Can't wait to see the lions back on the field again, especially our revamped bowling attack who must be raring to go and prove themselves.



When it comes to our batting the 4 left-handed horsemen should be enough, if they continue to perform like last time. Let's WIN. — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 16, 2021

"We can't wait to witness the magic of the team!!!!," another user said.

"Love to see the lions roar once again, the lion needs to be hungry!," read one of the comments.

Love to see the lions roar once again, the lion needs to be hungry! — Daks (@dmukkavilli) April 16, 2021

Another Twitter user said, "It's time to roar, It's time to show who's the king of IPL."

It's time to RAR

It's time to show who's king of IPL pic.twitter.com/mukHwASU3o — Ravi Desai Champion CSK (@its_DRP) April 16, 2021

After losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their first game, CSK would aim to register their first win of the season when they take on Punjab Kings tonight.

Punjab is coming into the game on the back of a thrilling win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and would look to continue their winning momentum.

Punjab are placed at the third spot in the IPL table with two points from one game and Chennai are currently at the bottom of the list.