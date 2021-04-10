After facing defeat in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma had a sweet surprise awaiting him. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, made it clear that she is always rooting for her husband by posting a cute picture of the two on Instagram. Along with the snap, the 33-year-old wrote, "So proud of this guy," followed by some fun emojis. The post was well-received by fans and followers who left a bunch of happy reactions in the comment section.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also reacted to the picture by dropping a heart and evil eye emoji. It was RCB who won the nail-biter against MI by two wickets.

Seconding Ritika, a user wrote, "The whole country is proud of him." Another follower commented, "You should be. He is the best."

The couple often shares pics of each other and their families on Instagram. Recently, Ritika shared a photo of themselves on a bus.

In another photo captioned, "My loves," Rohit is seen sharing a sweet moment with their daughter Samaira.

Rohit had shared a fun video of Ritika and Samaira on the occasion of Women's day.

He wrote, "My women hold a special place in my life. All I am today is mainly because of how I was brought up, and then how I was tutored about things in life including my little one.

"High time we realise the value and prominence of women in our lives and respect their presence".

Rohit and Ritika have been married since 2015.

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 13. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.