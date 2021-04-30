IPL 2021: Scott Styris Gets A Mohawk In "Haircut Round 2" From Brett Lee
IPL 2021: New Zealander Scott Styris has found a hairdresser in former rival, Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who is now a co-commentator.
Highlights
-
Scott Styris had "haircut round 2" from co-commentator Brett Lee
-
Lee left him with a mohawk
-
Styris shared a picture on Twitter, leading to memes and jokes
Scott Styris may be in a bio-bubble as a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commentary panel, but he has ensured that his style quotient doesn't take a drop. The former New Zealand cricketer has had help from former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who is part of the panel with him. Earlier in the month, Styris had revealed that Lee was his hairdresser in the bio-bubble, and on Friday, Styris got his second haircut from the Australian.
"Haircut round 2 from @BrettLee_58 #Mohawk," Styris tweeted.
Haircut round 2 from @BrettLee_58 #Mohawk pic.twitter.com/w8fdMAOcIQ- Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 30, 2021
Former India spinner Murali Karthik saw the funny side to the picture and replied "That's #Gohawk," with a series of laughing emojis.
That's #Gohawk- Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) April 30, 2021
Several fans also had hilarious reactions, with memes and GIFs pouring in.
True hustler...Gave you hope & confidence with the first chop and then unleashes the Mohawk!- Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) April 30, 2021
Top quality
Lucky you, turns out my quarantine partner wasn't as good as Brett Lee pic.twitter.com/fRXWB4dlGE- Stokes Fan (@StokesyFan) April 30, 2021
Oops you don't look very impressed, eh scotty- Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) April 30, 2021
Same haircut pic.twitter.com/XLoEqATLUP- Kaushik Arunagiri (@ka_kaushik) April 30, 2021
Binga the Best All Rounder- Gobi S (@GobiShah) April 30, 2021
you can easily play gru from despicable me- Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) April 30, 2021
Earlier, Styris posted a video of Brett Lee prepping his hair, and it was captioned as, "No hairdresser in our bubble so it's @BrettLee_58 with the scissors...."
Lee, in response, asked the Kiwi to leave the money on top of the fridge.
The duo is part of IPL's broadcasting team.
IPL 2021 began on April 9 and 25 matches have been played so far.
Promoted
The tournament is being held across six cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad will host the knockout matches as well as the final, apart from league stage games.