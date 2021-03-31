Suresh Raina, former India all-rounder, took to Twitter to congratulate Rishabh Pant on the latter's appointment as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant was named captain of the Delhi-based franchise on Tuesday after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire season due to an injury he picked up during the recently-concluded One-Day Interntaional (ODI) series between India and England. Raina said he is sure that Pant will be a "talismanic" leader and will don the skipper's cap with pride.

Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride. — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 30, 2021

After his appointment as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant had said he feel humbled to lead the side and the wicketkeeper-batsman is keen to give his best in the upcoming IPL season.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled," said Pant.

"I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," added Pant.

The IPL 2021 kicks off on April 9 with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener.

Delhi Capitals will take on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the franchise-based T20 tournament on April 10.