Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has one of the most elegant cover drives in the business. Whether it is against spinners or fast bowlers, Kohli leaves viewers gaping in awe whenever he gets forward and drives the ball through covers or extra cover. RCB, on Saturday, took to Twitter to share a well-timed click of Kohli down on one knee, playing his trademark cover drive. "Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection," RCB captioned the picture of their skipper.

RCB have had a tremendous start to their IPL 2021, winning all four matches so far. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season in the previous game as RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets to consolidate their position on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

After a quiet start to the season, Kohli has slowly found his rhythm and his unbeaten knock against RR was a true example of his masterclass. With 143 runs from four matches, Kohli is the second top scorer for his side, behind Glenn Maxwell who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings in the top-of-the-table clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB are yet to lose a game this season and if the trend continues it will help them strengthen their position on the top of the table, while a win for CSK could take help them eclipse RCB and regain the top spot.