Life for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a mix of cricket as well as fun. On Saturday, the team, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, posted a video where they gave a sneak-peek into their stylish team room. The room, whose predominant colour is red, has a chessboard, pool table, carrom board and an area for table tennis. After all, at the end of a tough match or a hard day's training, this is where the Kings would come to relax their minds and body.

The players are secured in a bio-bubble, in view of the pandemic. Being in a bubble does take the kick out of life a bit. Keeping that in mind, the management has also installed PlayStations for players to get charged up and enjoy the speed that life needs in such trying times.

In the two-and-half-minute video, we can spot Anil Kumble, the head coach of Punjab Kings, walking around and taking a look at the arrangements. Some of the players can also be seen opening their boxes, taking out jerseys and arranging kit bags.

In a fun activity, a few of the team members also indulged in a balancing act, where they tried to balance a stick on the tip of their finger.

In the 2020 edition, Punjab Kings finished sixth. This year, at the auction table, they strengthened their squad, going for Dawid Malan - the No. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world - and two exciting Australian fast bowlers - Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Punjab Kings' opening match is against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.