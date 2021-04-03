IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Give Sneak-Peek Of Team Room. Watch
IPL 2021: Ahead of the IPL 2021, Punjab Kings give a small tour of their team room.
Life for Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a mix of cricket as well as fun. On Saturday, the team, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, posted a video where they gave a sneak-peek into their stylish team room. The room, whose predominant colour is red, has a chessboard, pool table, carrom board and an area for table tennis. After all, at the end of a tough match or a hard day's training, this is where the Kings would come to relax their minds and body.
Jitthe machaaenge sadde Kings dhoom, ae hain unha da team room #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/FPYn9U2Pcu— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 3, 2021
The players are secured in a bio-bubble, in view of the pandemic. Being in a bubble does take the kick out of life a bit. Keeping that in mind, the management has also installed PlayStations for players to get charged up and enjoy the speed that life needs in such trying times.
In the two-and-half-minute video, we can spot Anil Kumble, the head coach of Punjab Kings, walking around and taking a look at the arrangements. Some of the players can also be seen opening their boxes, taking out jerseys and arranging kit bags.
In a fun activity, a few of the team members also indulged in a balancing act, where they tried to balance a stick on the tip of their finger.
In the 2020 edition, Punjab Kings finished sixth. This year, at the auction table, they strengthened their squad, going for Dawid Malan - the No. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world - and two exciting Australian fast bowlers - Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.
Punjab Kings' opening match is against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.