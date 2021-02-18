IPL Auction 2021 Live: Rajasthan Royals Buy Chris Morris In Record Bid, Punjab Kings Buy Dawid Malan
IPL 2021 Player Auction: The auction will see big players like Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Harbhajan Singh and Alex Hales go under the hammer in Chennai.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction is taking place in Chennai. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL history as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also went big. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction. Punjab Kings, who recently changed their name from Kings XI Punjab, go in the auction with the biggest purse -- 53.20 crore as they look to fill in nine spots including five overseas signings. SunRisers Hyderabad have three slots to fill -- least among all eight teams.
- 16:04 (IST)Dawid Malan SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 1.50 crore!England batsman Dawid Malan gets the opening bid from Punjab Kings for Rs 1.50 crore.
- 15:58 (IST)Chris Morris most expensive buy in IPL history!Chris Morris gets the battle going between Mumbai Indians and his former employers Royal Challengers Bangalore. He proved his worth last season and two sides are going big for him. The bid has already reached Rs 7 crore with neither of the teams showing signs of backing down. Mumbai Indians have bid Rs 8 crore for the South African all-rounder and RCB have increased their bid but the defending champions have made it Rs 9 crore. RCB go for Rs 9.25 crore but Mumbai make it Rs 9.50 crore. With the bid beyond Rs 10 crore, Rajasthan Royal enter the bidding war and take it beyond Rs 11.25 crore, forcing Mumbai to rethink their plan. Mumbai Indians have now bid Rs 12.50 crore. Rajasthan Royals make it Rs 12.75 crore and Mumbai Indians make it Rs 13 crore but RR increase their bid to Rs 13.25 crore. We have a new bidder here with Punjab Kings bidding Rs 13.50 crore for the South African all-rounder, Rajasthan Royals make it Rs 13.75 after some deliberation but Punjab Kings bid Rs 14. crore straightaway. The bidding is beyond Rs 16 crore with both teams in no mood to back down. Morris becomes the most expensive player in the IPL history as he goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.
- 15:49 (IST)Shivam Dube SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore!Shivam Dube gets the opening bid of Rs 50 lakh. Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad are fighting for the Indian all-rounder. They bidding has moved swiftly and has turned from lakhs to multiple . Rajasthan Royals have made it Rs 4 crore and they finally get him for Rs 4.40 crore.
- 15:42 (IST)Moeen Ali SOLD to CSK for Rs 7 crore!Moeen Ali gets the bidding war going between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. His base price was Rs 2 crore and the bid has reached Rs 4 crore from Punjab Kings. The bidding has now gone beyond Rs 6 crore, with both Punjab Kings and CSK going all out for him. CSK take the bid to Rs 7 crore which has made Punjab Kings thinking and they bow out and he goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore.
- 15:37 (IST)Shakib Al Hasan SOLD to KKR for Rs 3.20 crore!Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gets the opening bid of Rs 2 crore from Punjab Kings and KKR join the fray now. He goes to KKR for Rs 3.20 crore.
- 15:35 (IST)Kedar Jadahav UNSOLD!Kedar Jadhav, released by the CSK, remains unsold.
- 15:30 (IST)Glenn Maxwell SOLD to RCB!Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gets the opening bid of Rs 2 crore from KKR and is joined in by RCB. The bid is moving rapidly between the two sides and has gone beyond Rs 4.4 crore.As KKR pull out, CSK enter the bid and take it over Rs 5 crore. CSK are going all out for Maxwell and the bid has reached Rs 6 crore. RCB not going down soon and raise their bid to Rs 6.25 crore and CSK go for Rs 6.50 immediately. The battle is getting intense here for the Aussie. The bid has reached Rs 9 crore with CSK leading the race. CSK have bid Rs 10 crore for Maxwell. It's a see-saw between the two sides with neither of them backing down. CSK entered the auction with only Rs 19.90 in their kitty but they are going all out for Maxwell with the bid of Rs 14 crore. He finally goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.
Base Price - INR 2 Crore— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
Sold for - INR 14.25 Crore@Gmaxi_32 heads to @RCBTweets after a fierce bidding war. @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/XKpJrlG5Cc
- 15:19 (IST)Hanuma Vihari UNSOLD!Hanuma Vihari also remains unsold.
- 15:17 (IST)Aaron Finch UNSOLD!Aaron Finch, Australia's limited-overs skipper, also goes unsold as no franchises open the bidding.
- 15:16 (IST)Evin Lewis UNSOLD!West Indies batsman Evin Lewis is out for auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore and franchises show no interest and he goes unsold.
- 15:15 (IST)Steve Smith sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore!RCB open the bidding for Australia's Steve Smith for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals join in and increase the bid to Rs 2.2 crore.
- 15:13 (IST)Jaosn Roy UNSOLD!England opener Jason Roy, with a base price of Rs 2 Crore, also goes unsold.
- 15:12 (IST)Alex Hales comes up next!England opener Alex Hales also goes unsold despite his base price of 1.5 crore.
- 15:12 (IST)Karun Nayar first to be out for auction!Karun Nayar first player to out for this auction remains unsold.
- 15:07 (IST)IPL 2021 Auction gets underway!The IPL 2021 Auction gets underway with the formal speech of Brijesh Patel. He announces that VIVO is back as title sponsors and the upcoming edition will be known as VIVO IPL. He also given special mention to the inspiring journey of T Natarajan who went on to play all three formats for India during the Australia tour, after impressing at the IPL last season.
- 14:57 (IST)Players expected to go for big money!Every IPL 2021 auction witnesses some big signings and here we look at some of the names that we think can fetch big money in this auction. Click here to read our report in detail.
- 14:32 (IST)IPL 2021: SunRisers Hyderabad Purse -- Rs 10.75 crore!The 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad are one of the most consistent teams especially in last few seasons, reaching playoffs multiple times. Along with KKR, they have the lowest money in their bag to bid on players during this IPL 2021 Auction -- with only Rs 10.75 crore in their bag. But they have only three slots (including one overseas) available to them.
- 14:28 (IST)IPL Auction 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders purse -- Rs 10.75 crore!Kolkata Knight Riders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season but they have kept their core intact and go in the auction with the joint-lowest purse at Rs 10.75 crore and have eight slots available, including two foreign picks.
- 14:25 (IST)IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals Purse -- Rs 13.4 crore!Last season's finalists Delhi Capitals go in the IPL 2021 auction with Rs 13.4 crore in their bag and have eight slots, including three overseas.
- 14:22 (IST)IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians purse -- Rs 15.35 crore!Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the IPL history, don't have many flaws in their side but like any top team they always make every auction count and will be looking to so the same. They have Rs 15.35 crore to spend in the IPL 2021 Auction and have seven slots to fill, including four overseas.
- 14:18 (IST)Chennai Super Kings purse cap -- Rs 19.9 crore!MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't have a successful IPL by their own high standards and they have released some of the experienced players like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav among others. They have Rs 19.9 crore in their kitty and have total six slots to fill, including just one overseas slot during this IPL 2021 auction.
- 14:13 (IST)Royal Challengers Bangalore -- Rs 35.4 crore!Virat Kohli-led RCB have also let go off some of their big players like Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav among others. RCB, who reached the playoffs last season, have Rs 35.4 crore to spend in IPL 2021 Auction and have 11 slots to fill, including three overseas spots. These are the players RCB could go for in auction.
- 14:10 (IST)Rajasthan Royal Purse have Rs 37.85 crore!Rajasthan Royals, having released their last year's skipper Steve Smith, go in the IPL 2021 auction with the second biggest purse of Rs 37.85 crore and have nine slots to fill, with three overseas. Rajasthan have handed over the captaincy to Sanju Samson and these are the players they might buy this auction.
- 14:06 (IST)Big-ticket players up for grabs!The eight franchises released several big-ticket players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, among others. They along with some exciting T20 cricketers will be up for grabs in the IPL Auction 2021 including the likes of Alex Hales, Sheldon Cottrell and others.
- 13:58 (IST)292 players to go under the hammer!Among the 292 players set to go under the hammer, 164 cricketers are from India, 125 are overseas players and three players from Associate Nations. Of all these players a maximum of 61 players can be bought during the auction as that is the total number of slots available with the eight franchises.
Stage set for VIVO #IPLAuction 2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
franchises to bid for some of the best players in the world in a few hours from now
Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/EzYVkHUKRA
- 13:42 (IST)Punjab Kings have the biggest purse!Punjab Kings, who recently changed their name from Kings XI Punjab, will go into the auction with the biggest purse among all franchises -- 53.20 crore.
- 13:31 (IST)Mark Wood opted out of auction!According to reports, Mark Wood has opted out of the IPL 2021 player auction to spend time with his family. The franchises were briefed about his decision on Wednesday.
- 13:29 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League player auction. The fate of 292 players will be decided today in Chennai as eight franchises will look to strengthen their squads.