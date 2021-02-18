Glenn Maxwell SOLD to RCB!

As KKR pull out, CSK enter the bid and take it over Rs 5 crore. CSK are going all out for Maxwell and the bid has reached Rs 6 crore. RCB not going down soon and raise their bid to Rs 6.25 crore and CSK go for Rs 6.50 immediately. The battle is getting intense here for the Aussie. The bid has reached Rs 9 crore with CSK leading the race. CSK have bid Rs 10 crore for Maxwell. It's a see-saw between the two sides with neither of them backing down. CSK entered the auction with only Rs 19.90 in their kitty but they are going all out for Maxwell with the bid of Rs 14 crore. He finally goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gets the opening bid of Rs 2 crore from KKR and is joined in by RCB. The bid is moving rapidly between the two sides and has gone beyond Rs 4.4 crore.