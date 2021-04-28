Mumbai Indians players and staff, including skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Mahela Jayawardene, and pacer Trent Boult, on Wednesday urged fans to "stay home", "wear a mask" and "wash their hands regularly" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their "Blue Heart" initiative. On its official social media handle, the team posted a video message and captioned it, "Paltan, let's do our part in supporting India's relentless fight against #Covid19 Stay safe. Stay strong." Rohit Sharma said in the video, "Hello everyone, I know the country is going through some tough time at the moment. Only step out of the house when necessary. Wash your hands regularly. Sanitise your hands."

"It's important, it's a discipline that we all have to come up with and make sure that we all stay safe," Jayawardene said.

MI spinner Jayant Yadav asked fans to stick with each other during these tough times. "It's important that we all stick together during these hard and tough situations and completely follow all the protocols," Yadav said.

Ace seamer Trent Boult asked fans to "stay home" and wear a mask. "Stay safe, stay home. Keep sanitising your hands. Wear a mask and just be careful wherever you are," the New Zealand seamer said.

Earlier, on Monday, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions had announced a "Blue Heart" initiative from their Twitter handle to do their bit to help the country in the battle against the pandemic.

"During this difficult time, we would like to do our bit and help get the word out for as many #Covid19 related needs across India. Use #BlueHeart in your tweets and we will do our best to share your requirements to a wider audience," Mumbai wrote on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of IPL on Thursday.