England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler's daughter Georgia is celebrating her second birthday today. On the occasion, Rajasthan Royals (RR), the franchise her father represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has the perfect message for Georgia. On its official Twitter handle, RR shared a couple of adorable photos of Georgia and captioned it, "Our cutest Royal turns two today! Happy Birthday, Georgia!" In the first photograph, a smiling Georgia can be seen donning batting gloves. The second photo is a candid shot of Buttler tossing a gleeful Georgia in the air.

Soon the comment section of the post was filled with birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday! A little angel Georgia!!!! She is the sweetest, most adorable little thing. May your life be long and blessed with happiness, love and success...," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user shared a picture of Georgia with father Buttler and captioned it, "Happy birthday Queen."

"Happiest Birthday Lil champ. Stay blessed. When will come India again?" asked another Twitter user, before saying that she "must have to travel all around"

"She is too cute. Cuteness overloaded. Wish her a very happy birthday," wrote another RR follower.

Earlier, RR had shared an adorable video of Buttler training with Georgia. "BRB, melting," RR had captioned the video, where the father-daughter duo can be seen training together in a hotel room.

In their next match in the IPL, RR will next take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB is leading the IPL table with three wins from as many games. On the other hand, RR is placed at the sixth spot with two points under their name. In their last game, RR lost to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs.