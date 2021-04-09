Hardik Pandya posted an adorable picture with his son Agastya ahead of the first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Hardik is set to feature for the five-time champions Mumbai in IPL 2021 season opener in Chennai. Hardik and his partner Natasa Stankovic had a baby boy, Agastya, in July 2020. "The laughter I need before the game!" wrote Hardik as caption to a picture where he is seen smiling with Agastya.

Hardik was one of the standout performers for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 with 281 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 178.98.

Mumbai won IPL 2020 by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final to become the only team to win the title five times. They had won the league previously in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Hardik comes into the IPL on the back of some good returns for India in the recently concluded limited-overs series against England.

He scored 64 in his last outing for India - the third ODI against England - and struck the ball at strike rates around 150 in the T20I series against England and Australia.

Overall, Pandya has 474 runs from 48 T20Is at a strike rate of 147.66 and 1349 runs from 80 IPL matches at a strike rate of 159.27.

He has been handy with the ball as well, picking up 42 IPL wickets with right-arm pace.

The trio of Hardik, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been successful for Mumbai in the middle order over the past few seasons.