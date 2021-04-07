IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Umesh Yadav Sweats It Out During A Practice Session. Watch
IPL 2021: In the video, the Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav appears ready for the IPL, starting April 9.
Highlights
-
Umesh Yadav will play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021
-
The fast-bowler had represented Royal Challengers Bangalore last season
-
Apart from his bowling, Umesh was also seen hitting big shots during nets
Umesh Yadav, like all the other competitors, is gearing up physically and mentally for the battles ahead and Delhi Capitals put up a video of the fast bowler going through with paces, as well as preparing for the elements. "Wondered what a complete training routine of your favourite DC star looks like? Here's Umesh Yadav taking you through his," read the tweet. The video shows Yadav, who returned to DC following an auction in February this year, bowling and also wielding the bat to hit the ball around the ground.
#PlayerInFocus EP01— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2021
Wondered what a complete training routine of your favourite DC star looks like?
Here's @y_umesh taking you through his #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCOnThePitch @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/MzOhAvRjK1
"Oh, look how he is hitting the ball! Simply awesome! Seems that he wants to do really something heroic this season," one Twitter user said.
Oh look how he is hitting the ball! Simply awesome! Seems that he wants to do really something heroic this season.— Dilip Sase (@DilipSase) April 7, 2021
Another said, "Umesh is batting like a top-order (batsman). Bat him at 3."
umesh batting like a top order bat him at 3— Shubham (@Shubham23192363) April 7, 2021
One of Umesh's fans referred to his best performance of 4/24, and said, "Umesh Express will take 4 wickets against RCB." Umesh was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last season.
Umesh Express will take 4 wickets against RCB— Adhyayan Sports (@Cric_complicacy) April 7, 2021
Towards the end of the video, Umesh casually abandons his bat, lays on the ground and caresses his hair. "My body is completely tired in this heat," he says.
"My forearms are jammed, I don't have strength left in me."
After being handed an energy drink, he smiles.
"Very good practice we did today. Now, time to get back to the hotel and take some rest." He packs his gear and walks off the ground.