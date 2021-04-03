Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, ahead of the IPL 2021, seems to be in an upbeat mood and it is evident from his various social media posts in which he can be seen spending some quality time with his partner Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. In a recent picture shared on Natasa's Instagram stories, the star all-rounder is seen enjoying himself in the pool. The picture shows Natasa holding baby Agastya, with Hardik standing at the back. The highlight of the snapshot was the contrasting expressions given by all three -- Hardik, Natasa and Agastya. Sharing the photo, Natasa even asked her followers to caption the picture.

Natasa Stankovic posted a picture of Hardik Pandya and son Agastya on her Instagram stories

Photo Credit: Instagram

Ahead of their IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Mumbai Indians squad arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and the players have also started outdoor training.

Late Friday night, the franchise posted a video on Instagram showing glimpses of their players training hard in Chennai's blazing heat.

Last year, the IPL was held in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Rohit Sharma-led outfit overcame all the hardships of a bio-secure bubble to beat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash, lifting the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

After winning the last two seasons, Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led RCB on April 9 as they look to complete a hat-trick of titles -- a feat never achieved in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya will play a key role in Mumbai Indians' title defence but unlike last year, where he batted as a specialist batsman, he is expected to perform with both bat and ball, giving the franchise another option to fall back on if the need arises.