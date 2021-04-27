Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Stoinis cuts it through point for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pant comes down the track and pushes it through mid off for a single.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Tossed up delivery on off, Pant comes down the track and looks to go over covers but does not get the timing on it. It lands safely towards covers. The batsmen get two runs.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Pant comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Stoinis pulls it through mid on for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Bangalore have been good with the ball till now. They have taken 3 wickets and put pressure on Delhi. On the other hand, Delhi started well but lost Dhawan early. Smith also did not last long. Pant and Shaw were building a partnership but Shaw played a poor shot and Harshal Patel got his wicket. Washington Sundar is back on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Pant pushes it to covers.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Stoinis pushes it through mid off for a single.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Marcus Stoinis is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
8.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Impact is umpire's call and it hit the pad 3 meters down the pitch! Flighted delivery on middle, Stoinis comes forward and looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Bangalore review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. Bangalore retain their review.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pant pushes it through mid off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Stoinis pushes it through mid on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is on.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, Stoinis looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the top of the pad. It goes safely towards the keeper.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant drives it to point where the fielder does well to stop it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Stoinis pushes it through mid on for a single. 50 up for Delhi!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Pant pushes it through long off for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Stoinis lofts it over point for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Patel gets his first wicket! Short delivery outside off, Shaw looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where AB de Villiers takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Poor shot from Prithvi Shaw!
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shaw pushes it through mid off for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Shaw pushes it back towards the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Shaw pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pant comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a single.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Rishabh Pant is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is a spike on it when the ball passes the bat. So Pant survives and Delhi retain their review.
6.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is inside edge! Flighted delivery on middle, Pant looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Pant reviews it immediately. Ultra Edge shows there is a spike on this one. So Pant survives.
Washington Sundar is on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pant pulls it through square leg for a run.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Pant pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs. Padikkal in the deep does well to stop it with his slide.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full on leg, Pant looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. Pant wants the single but Shaw does well to send him back.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Full delivery on off, Pant plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Pant drives it to mid off.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shaw flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 172, are 66/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.