That is it from this game! Bangalore move to the top of the table for the moment. Delhi will be heartbroken but can take a lot of positives from this loss. The action continues on Wednesday, 28th April. As Chennnai will look to regain the top spot as they take on struggling Hyderabad. That game begins at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Make sure you jpin us for that game. Till then, goodbye and take care!
For his sublime innings and the knock that was the difference between the two sides, AB de Villiers is named the Player of the Match! De Villiers first talks about his best shot. Tells that while the one over extra cover was a good one but he enjoyed the one over mid-wicket off Rabada was his best one. Adds that he hardly manages to get him away so he is happy. Tells that it is important to fresh for every game. Adds that he worked hard at home and in the hotel room during the quarantine. Tells it is all about being fresh and managing yourself. Feels that they have a few experienced players in the side and young Indian bowlers who have done really well in international cricket. Adds that these players come with a lot of confidence and he along with Virat and Maxwelltry to help them with whatever they could.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli says that he did feel that the game was getting away from them but praises Siraj for bowling that fine last over. Feels they could've done a few things better and the game would not have gone this far. Says that they lost two quick wickets. Praises the knocks from Patidar, Maxwell, and de Villiers. Tells that they felt that 160-165 was a par total on this wicket. Smiles and says that they thought there would be dew but there wasn't any. Tells that Maxwell is their 7th bowling option this time around and adds that bowling is their standout feature. Virat says that when you captain for so long, you do feel pressure but adds that he goes with the guts of the bowler. Praises de Villiers and mentions that de Villiers has not played any competeitve cricket for 5 months but keeps producing knocks like these.
Stay tuned for the presentation!
Earlier in the evening, Bangalore were put to bat. They were in a spot of bother as they kept losing wickets regularly and none of the batters could convert the start. But AB de Villiers once again enhanced his reputation of being a superhuman. His unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls, including 23 off the final over propelled them to 172, a target that was marginally enough.
The hero of the final over, Mohammed Siraj is up for a chat. He says that his yorker was going good and he executed it. Adds that he did not think double mind as he was clear with his plan to execute the yorker. Mentions that playing Test matches has increased his confidence. Further says that he has learnt a lot from Bumrah and Ishant Sharma during the Test series.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that he is disappointed that they lost this match. Adds that Bangalore scored 10-15 runs more. Mentions that the spinners were not getting help in the end overs and that is why he gave Stoinis the last over of the innings. Further says that they will learn from this game and Hetmyer played brilliantly.
A look at Siraj's figure would make it look like he had a torrid game but he was brilliant especially in the final over, defending 13, he did an impeccable job to win the game for his side. Harshal Patel was once again amongst the wickets as he finished with a brace. Siraj and Jamieson grabbed one each. The latter was brilliant in his first three overs but was taken to the cleaners in his final over. Sundar and Chahal went wicketless but were economical. Kohli will be happy that his bowlers have once again delivered and won the game for them!
Chasing 173, Delhi did not get off to a good start as Dhawan and Smith both departed in the Powerplay. Shaw was looking good but failed to convert his start. Stoinis too failed to kick off after getting a start. With 81 needed off 44 balls, it looked like Delhi were out of it. Pant was struggling to time the ball and Hetmyer hadn't batted much this season. Hetmyer though came back to haunt his former side. His 53 off 25 almost snatched the victory from Bangalore but Pant, unfortunately, could not do the job in the final over as Delhi failed by just a mere run.
What a final over from Siraj! You little genius! He has come leaps and bounds and bowled a tremendous final over to win the game for Bangalore. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Siraj is certainly the man for Bangalore this season. So close but yet so far for Delhi! They fought till the end but that was just not enough. Valiant effort from Hetmyer but it just was not enough.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Pant slices it through point for a boundary. BANGALORE WIN BY 1 RUN!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss outside off, Pant looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes over short third man for a boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Rishabh Pant! It has been a slow innings from him. Full delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Pant hits it back towards the bowler.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Hetmyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The batsmen take a quick single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on leg, Pant flicks it over square leg for a single.
14 needed off the last over. Sams or Siraj? Who will Virat Kohli go to? It will be Mohammed Siraj!
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on off, Hetmyer digs it out towards mid off for a single. Harshal could not stop that ball. They take the second run also.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Pant lofts it over mid off for a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice innovation! Full toss on middle, Pant flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR HETMYER! What a knock this has been! He has shown why Delhi keep persisting with him and thanks to his knock, Delhi are in this game and in a strong position too. Another yorker on middle, Hetmyer jams it to the on side for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Hetmyer drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a run.
25 needed in 12 balls. Who will bowl the penultimate over? It will be Harshal Patel!
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! 21 off the over and Hetmyer has turned this game on its head. Full, in the slot on middle. Hetmyer tonks it and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a big, big hit. Big not just in distance but also in terms of the context of the game.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Hetmyer drives it past the bowler through mid on. Two runs taken.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another biggie and this is some massive muscle game from Hetmyer. It was de Villers who turned the game for Bangalore, can Hetmyer do it for Delhi? Full, in the slot on leg, Hetmyer smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for another massive hit.
17.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Hetmyer looks to swing at it but misses it.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Just what Delhi needed! The margin of error in this game is so minimal. Jamieson misses his yorker outside off and bowls a juicy full toss outside off. Hetmyer shuffles inside his stumps and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pant looks to play the paddle scoop but gets it off the toe end of the bat. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
Who will bowl now? Will Kohli bowl out Kyle Jamieson? Yes he will!
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Harshal Patel! Full toss outside off, Hetmyer smashes it over covers for a boundary.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Pant digs it out towards covers for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant comes down the track and drives it to covers.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it through mid on for a single.
Harshal Patel to bowl the 17th over. 2/16 from his two overs so far.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore are in pole position in this game but Delhi are certainly not out of it. They need 56 in 24 balls but have two players who can hit the ball a mile. Captain Rishabh Pant has been patient so far but will now have to change gears. Hetmyer has played 12 deliveries and done well. Can this pair take Delhi over the line? Bangalore were poor in the death in their last game but before that have been impressive, can they deliver under pressure?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Hetmyer digs it out towards long off for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pant drives it through mid off for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards square leg where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen get a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Pant digs it out towards covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Pant drives it to covers.
15.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Oh My! Has Devdutt Padikkal dropped the game here? Tough to sight the white ball when it goes high in the air but Padikkal should have taken that. Full toss around off, Hetmyer does not get under it and ends up miscuing it high in the air. It goes towards mid on. Padikkal runs and tries to get under it. He overruns it slightly and tries to take it behind his shoulder. The ball pops in and out of his hand. The batters take a run and Hetmyer will be thanking his stars here. Can he make it count now?
