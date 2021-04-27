Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
W e are finally back for the chase! The sandstorm has gone and we are back with cricketing action. Bangalore players are in a huddle with skipper, Virat Kohli having a word with his players before they take the field.
Update 2130 local (1600 GMT) - Good news! It looks like the storm has calmed down and we look set to resume in a matter of minutes. Kohli and his Bangalore side are getting a huddle.
UPDATE 2127 local (1557 GMT) - The start of the second innings has been delayed as there is a big sandstorm and it has gone dark. Hopefully, the storm settles soon and it is not a lengthy delay.
There is a massive sandstorm at the moment and it looks like we are in for a delay here. The players are around the dugout but everything here is blowing. The umpires have gathered and having a chat here. The visibility has gotten a bit better but the umpires cannot take the players out at this time and he has had a word with Kohli who is ready with his side around the dugout.
There is a big sandstorm at this point and that might make batting a bit more difficult. The pitch too has not looked very good to bat on but as they say never judge a pitch before both sides have batted on it. Delhi need 172 to win the game and extend their winning streak to 4. Kohli will hope his bowlers can do the job and defend this total and get back to winning ways and regain the top spot. Who will take the top spot? Join us for the chase in a while.
One of the impressive bowlers for Delhi tonight, Ishant Sharma is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that wherever he wanted to bowl he executed it well. Mentions that he tries to bowl his basics right and executes his skills. Further says that 171 is chaseable if they get a good start. Ends by saying that there is sandstorm happening in the ground.
It looked like a good bowling effort but the last over has spoilt the overall effort of Delhi bowlers a bit. Pant's punt of bowling out Rabada and Avesh before the final over did not work in his favour. Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma were excellent with the ball as the pair gave away 26 and 24 runs respectively and picked up one wicket each. Rabada was expensive in his 4 for a wicket. The spin duo of Axar and Mishra did well but went for over 8 rpo. Stoinis' last over was the most expensive over of the game as he was taken to the cleaners by AB de Villiers.
What a finish! AB de Villiers, take a bow! What a player he is. Just out of this world. 23 off the final over and on a pitch that has looked a bit slow and when it looked like 160 might be par, his excellent innings has ensured that Bangalore post in excess of 170!
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, de Villiers drives it past the bowler through mid off. The batsmen get a couple. BANGALORE END WITH 171/5!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers smashes it over covers for a biggie.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, de Villiers shoulders arms to this one.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Full delivery on off, de Villiers lofts it over long off for a maximum. It lands on the ropes on the full.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, de Villiers cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, de Villiers leaves it alone.
Now then! Rabada has bowled out. Mishra has an over left, while Stoinis has not bowled tonight. Who will bowl the final over? Who will Pant turn to? It is going to be Marcus Stoinis who will bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, de Villiers drives it through mid on for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 for AB de Villiers! It has been a crucial innings from him. Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Sams digs it out towards covers for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery outside off, Sams drives it through mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, de Villiers drives it through mid on for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball had hit the ground first! Yorker on off, de Villiers digs it out towards the bowler where Avesh Khan takes the catch and claims it. The umpires want to check it. Replays show that the ball had hit the ground first and then went to the bowler.
The umpires are getting together to have a check of the legitimacy of the catch. To the naked eye it looks like a bump call but let's see what the replays have to say.
Former Delhi player, Daniel Sams walks out to bat.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rabada gets his first wicket! Short delivery on middle, Sundar looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air where Rabada calls for it and takes a comfortable catch.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, de Villiers pushes it through mid on for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short ball on middle, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Sundar guides it towards third man for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, de Villiers drives it through mid on for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on middle, de Villiers digs it out through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, de Villiers punches it through point for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sundar drives it through covers for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sundar punches it to point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, de Villiers lofts it over mid off for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers looks to pull but misses it.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Sundar flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! AB de Villiers holds the key for Bangalore here. The platform is set and the South African is well set now to spread his wings and end this innings with a grandstand finish. Washington Sundar too will need to join the party if Bangalore are to get a total in excess of 165. Delhi have done a decent job so far with the ball but can they finish the job with the ball? Avesh Khan to bowl post the time-out.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows and they get an extra run. Short ball around off, de Villiers dabs it to short third man. Washington calls for a run straightaway. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The backup is too far behind and they get the second too.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Sundar taps it to cover for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single towards cover.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Surgical precision from AB de Villiers. This is outrageous from de Villiers. Very full around off, it is almost a yorker. AB takes his front foot away and places it away from short third man and backward point for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off. Sundar dabs it to third man for a single.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off. Sundar misses out on it as his drive is straight to the man at short extra cover.
