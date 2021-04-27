Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Sundar nudges it through the cow corner region and keeps the strike with a single. Axar finishes with 1/33 from his 4.
Washington Sundar is the new batsman in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A fine innings from Rajat Patidar comes to an end. He mistimed a shot earlier in this over and was lucky that it did not carry to Smith at long on but this time his luck runs out. Short around off, Patidar looks to smack it over long on but once again he does not adjust well to the length of this delivery. He mistimes it and hits it to the right of long on. Steven Smith in the deep has been excellent tonight. He runs to his right and in front and takes a good catch.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the biggie with a gentle single to long on.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! AB de Villiers crosses the 5000 run mark in the league in style! What a shot this is from de Villiers! Floated on off, de Villiers goes downtown and smacks it over long off for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Patidar swings but mistimes it. It goes to Smith at long on on a bounce. Single taken.
Axar Patel continues.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, de Villiers drives it to long off for one.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again on middle, Patidar pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on leg, Patidar pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, de Villiers lofts it over point for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, de Villiers drives it to covers.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Patidar comes forward and punches it through mid on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Bowling change. Ishant Sharma to bowl out.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it through mid off for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On off, de Villiers pushes it through mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Patidar pushes it through mid on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, de Villiers comes down the track and pushes it through mid off for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, de Villiers pushes it back towards the bowler.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on off, Patidar looks to fend at it but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards point where it falls short of Smith.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, de Villiers flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers punches it through covers for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, de Villiers punches it to mid off.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Patidar flicks it towards mid-wicket for a quick single. The fielder fires a direct hit at the bowler's end.
Direct hit but no excitement from the Delhi players. That indicates Rajat Patidar is in.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Patidar flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
Change in bowling. Kagiso Rabada is called back into the attack for his second over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Patidar pushes it through mid on for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, de Villiers drives it through mid off for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Patidar pushes it through mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Floated delivery on middle, Patidar lofts it over long on for a maximum.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it towards point for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Patidar pushes it through mid off for a single.
