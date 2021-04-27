Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shaw pushes it towards point for a quick run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Shaw pushes it to point.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Pant flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Pant defends it off the back foot.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on leg, Pant looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant defends it to covers.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball to finish the over and Shaw is quick to pounce on that poor ball. A full toss around off, Shaw's eyes light up as soon as he sees that. He drives it of the sweet spot through covers for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Shaw hangs on his back foot and blocks it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Pant would have been a goner! Length delivery on off, Pant taps it on front of mid off and calls for a quick run. The fielder charges to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Skipper, Rishabh Pant walks out to bat now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj strikes and Steven Smith is out of here. Boy, hasn't this pacer improved over the years? Yes, he was expensive in his first but he has once again shown his heart and comeback stronger to get the better of Smith. Good length delivery which pitches around off, in the channel of uncertainty. Smith gets on his front foot and looks to defend this. The ball though tails away at the last moment. It kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the mitts of AB de Villiers. He was not getting the movement before this delivery but when he has, he has got the wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Smith pushes it to mid off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off. Shaw clips it to the leg side for one.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith is up and running with a gorgeous shot. Slightly shorter outside off. The ball sits up well for Smith. He pulls it with authority over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Smith taps it to cover and looks for a run but Shaw is quick to squash that idea.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Smith starts his innings with a defensive stroke to cover.
Steven Smith walks out at number 3!
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The prolific Shikhar Dhawan is out of here and Jamieson strikes gold in his first over. Smart bowling from the big New Zealander. Dhawan moves away from the stumps as Jamieson comes running in. Jamieson follows the southpaw and bangs it slightly short. Dhawan hooks but does not time it at all. There are two fielders on the leg side in the deep. It goes straight to fine leg. Yuzvendra Chahal there makes no mistake and takes a nice catch.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan charges down the track and Jamieson sees this and pulls his length a touch shorter. Dhawan defends it to mid off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, from Jamieson to begin with. He defends it to point.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Full around off, Shaw drives it away from sweeper cover and gets a couple to end the over. 16 off Siraj's first and his most expensive first over this season.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Poor start for Siraj tonight. He offers a half volley around off stump. Bowl that to any Mumbai-born player and he will thrash you down the ground. Shaw is off the same breed. He smashes it past Siraj for a boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Pacey ball which pitches on middle and leg and jags back in. Shaw looks to whip it through the on side but misses. The ball clips his pad and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. Kohli appeals, there is a delayed reaction from Siraj too but the umpire is unmoved.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads. Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Much better from Siraj! Good length delivery around off, Shaw taps it to cover and smartly follows the boundary with a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor start from Siraj! Shaw gets his first boundary of the game! A rare poor start from Siraj this season. He bowls a leg stump half volley to begin with. Shaw flicks it with minimum of fuss through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Dhawan is in terrific form and he is not going to miss out on such freebies. Back of a length delivery on middle, it sits up to be hit. Dhawan crunches his pull in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 6 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! That was not far away from finding the edge. Bouncer around off, Dhawan looks to guide it over the slips but misses.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the pads, Shaw clips it to fine leg and trudges to the other end.
0.3 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark straightaway! Good length delivery on off, Dhawan taps it to cover-point and gets his first run of the evening.
0.2 over (1 Run) Delhi and Shaw are off the mark! Full outside off, Shaw crunches his drive but there is a sweeper cover in place so just a run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams starts with a good length delivery just outside off. Shaw pushes it to mid off and shouts a loud wait to his partner.
