Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket maiden! Terrific from Ishant Sharma. What a comeback he has had in this side. 3-1-15-1, his numbers so far. The last ball is a slower one around off, Maxwell drives it straight to Shaw at short cover-point.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Leg cutter from Ishant1 It is on middle, Maxwell drives it straight back to the bowler. Ishant gets his hands to it but cannot stop it. Gets enough hand to take the pace off the ball and deny them a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slapped but straight to the fielder. Length ball wide outside off, Maxwell slams his punch but finds Shaw at short cover-point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Maxi blocks it towards mid on.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball around off, Maxwell drives it but finds cover inside the circle.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Back-to-back wickets for Delhi as Padikkal follows his skipper in the dugout. Both the openers are out of here for Bangalore and this Powerplay which was being painted in the red and black of Bangalore is being overshadowed by the blue of Delhi. Fabulous delivery from Ishant! Good length delivery that pitches around off. Padikkal looks to defend thinking it to move away from him. But this ball pitches and jags back in. Padikkal misses his defense and the ball hits the top of off. Just a peach of a delivery from Ishant.
Rajat Patidar is the new batsman in.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Avesh Khan's extra delivery does him good as he has struck gold with it. Kohli is visibly disappointed as he sees his off stump go for a toss. Huge wicket for Avesh as he finishes his first over by sending the Bangalore skipper back to the dugout. Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to play it fine down to third man. He did it earlier in this over but this ball was too close for Super V to do that. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto hit the off pole. Avesh Khan is ecstatic as he knows he has got one of the big fish.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Avesh misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Kohli looks to flick but it is still way outside his reach.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another cry of anguish from Virat! Full around off, in the arc for Kohli to play his trademark cover drive. He though mistimes it and plays it to the mat at short cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A 145.1 kph bouncer outside off from Avesh Khan! Kohli looks to upper cut it over the keeper's head but misses and lets out a huge grunt.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Kohli! Did not try to hit it hard just placed it to perfection. Not a lot wrong in this delivery. It is on a length around off, Kohli just places it fine away from Pant and away from third man for a boundary.
Avesh Khan is into the attack.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Avesh starts with a fuller ball on off, Kohli blocks it.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Kohli might have been in trouble. Slower ball on off, Kohli glances it towards mid on and calls for a quick run. He charges to the other end. Rabada at mid on, gets the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Padikkal taps it to backward point for one.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Shortish ball on middle and leg, Padikkal gets in position quickly and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) HIGH IN THE AIR AND SAFE! Once again Ishant takes pace off the ball. Padikkal comes down the track and looks to go downtown. He mistimes it badly, the ball goes very, very high in the sky. Axar Patel circles around it but cannot settle as he runs behind. Axar misjudges it as the ball falls away from him. Padikkal comes back for the second. Tough chance as Axar is a brilliant fielder.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved. Delhi do not review it either. Slower ball but down the leg side. Padikkal looks to flick but misses as the ball kisses the pad and goes to the keeper.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Kohli dabs it to third man for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield and they get a run! Fuller on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off. Kohli says no to the run but Avesh Khan there misfields allowing them to take the run.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! That is right of the meat! Super V looks in the mood tonight! Fullish ball on off and middle, Kohli flicks it and shows his lovely wrist work and gets it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off and there is some inswing to the southpaw. Padikkal gets his bat a fraction late. Luckily he gets an inside edge which sees the ball go to fine leg for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Padikkal swings but connects with nothing.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic shot from Padikkal! Pacy ball pitching on middle and off and coming back in. Padikkal flicks it as he closes the face of the bat in the last minute and wrists it through backward square leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Rabada starts with a length ball on the pads, Padikkal looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad. Rabada appeals but the umpire is not keen.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Inside edge and a single to end the over. Good length delivery on off, this one nips back in to the southpaw. Padikkal looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes behind square leg. Padikkal takes a single and keeps the strike. Tidy start from Delhi. Just 6 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Better from Ishant! Good length ball around off, this shapes away from Padikkal once again. He looks to dab it to third man but misses.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Padikkal is off the mark! A poor ball from Ishant Sharma and is rightfully punished! Too full around off, gives Padikkal the width to free his arm. He slaps it over point and gets a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another good ball! An immaculate seam position from Ishant. Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty around off, Padikkal looks to have a poke at it. The ball shapes away from Padikkal and squares him up.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good and much better from Ishant! Hits the good length area around off and makes the ball shape away from the southpaw. Devdutt Padikkal keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it alone.
0.1 over (1 Run) Kohli and Bangalore are off the mark straightaway! Poor ball from Ishant but there is protection in the deep! Full and coming in to the right-hander. Kohli flicks it right off the meat but there is deep square leg. Just a single.
We are all set for the action to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle. The Delhi players are in a huddle with their young skipper, Rishabh Pant having final words of motivation before his troops disperse on the field. Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli strides out with the young and talented southpaw, Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings. The experienced, Ishant Sharma takes the new ball first up in his first game of the season.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams (IN FOR DAN CHRISTIAN), Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma (IN FOR RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN), Avesh Khan.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they would have bowled first as well. But adds there was dew in the first innings in the last game too. Tells it is about laying foundation and then go hard at the back end. Kohli says it is an important game and tells they need to keep the focus and stay with the plan. Kohli informs there are a couple of changes in his side. Tells Saini and Christian make way for Rajat Patidar which gives them more depth in batting and Sams comes in.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket is dry and dew will come. Informs that they have one change as Ishant Sharma comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin. Further says that Ishant Sharma has been bowling well in nets.
TOSS - We are all set for the coin flip. Delhi captain, Rishabh Pant is out in the middle joined by Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli. Pant has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Kohli calls incorrectly. DELHI OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar is the pitch master from distance. Gavaskar says that there will be turn tonight as well. Tells there are some marks on the pitch. Gavaskar adds that hitting spinners will be difficult.
Kagiso Rabada is down for an interview. He starts by saying that the team is playing good cricket. Adds that both batsmen and bowler are becoming smart nowadays. Mentions that he relies on his yorkers as it is his strength. Further says that Avesh Khan is doing well and he is a good future for India.
Hello and welcome to game number 22 as Delhi takes on Bangalore. Both sides played their last game on Sunday with contrasting results. Bangalore's winning start to the season came to an end as Chennai pulled the handbrake on Bangalore's cruising start. Kohli and his troops will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and will be desperate to get back to winning ways and prove that loss was just a blip. Pant's Delhi come to Ahmedabad high on confidence as they survived a huge scare and managed to win the Super Over against Hyderabad. There are some tightening of the screws required for the Delhi side as they almost blew that game against Hyderabad. Both sides will be eager to get the win and go top of the table, albeit temporarily. Can Kohli and co. get back to winning ways or will Pant's Delhi continue their winning run? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
