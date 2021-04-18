Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That is all we have from this game. Delhi were very dominant and have got the better of Punjab here. The action in the Indian T20 League continues as on Monday, 19th April 2021, we will see the clash between Chennai and Rajasthan at 1930 local (1400 GMT). We hope to have your company for that game. Until then, cheers and take care!
SHIKHAR DHAWAN IS THE PLAYER OF THE MATCH! He says that it was a conscious effort to increase his strike rate and he started taking more risks as well. Feels that he is not afraid of changes and he is open to them and he keeps trying and he is not afraid to get out as well. States that he has worked on playing strokes through the leg side and it also depends on who is bowling and what plan he has against them. Opines that he is more relaxed at the crease and he is also very attentive. On opening with Shaw, he feels that it is great and he made a huge impact for the team, in the Powerplay.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that he is happy with the victory. Adds that Punjab got off to a strong start but their bowlers did well to restrict them to 195. Mentions that Dhawan was solid with his batting today. Further says that he likes to keep the environment light so that the players can relax and focus on their methods and processes.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that he could not get a birthday gift but he is okay as there are many games left in the tournament. Adds that 195 was a good total on the board. Mentions that there was dew in the second innings and it made it tough for them. Credits Delhi for batting well. Tells that he did ask the umpires to change the ball a couple of times as it was getting wet but adds since the rules do not allow it, the umpires didn't accept the request.
Earlier in the day, due to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's exploits with the blade, Punjab ended up on a good total. They had some good lusty blows from Gayle, Hooda, Shahrukh towards the end, saw them finish at just around the 200-run mark. The bowling by Delhi was poor in the first half of the first innings, but they did come back nicely in the last 10 overs. In the end, their complete display, with bat and ball, sees them end on the winning side.
Marcus Stoinis is up for a chat. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that they thought Punjab will make 250 but the bowlers did well to keep them under 200. Mentions that Dhawan was terrific with his batting and it helps the team if he gives a good start. Further says that he was not required to bowl today and he is fine with that.
Another outing with the ball, where Punjab just seemed to be missing the zest, for them to defend this total. Shaw pushed them back first, and when he fell. Dhawan took over the task of punishing the bowlers and in the end, they just did not put a stop to the boundaries that Delhi were scoring. It was once again Arshdeep Singh, who was the pick of the lot, as in his 3 overs, he gave away just 22 runs and took a wicket to his name and bowled very nicely. Shami, Meredith, and Richardson had a tough outing and were not able to click.
Just like how the openers of Punjab provided a strong platform for them, the openers for Delhi, Dhawan, and Shaw set the platform with a strong, attacking start. Shaw fell after his quick burst and Smith followed him back too. Dhawan, though, was in a different mood as he kept smacking all the bowlers. Reached into the 90s and then lost his wicket, but by then, the game was already set for Delhi to win, and then, some good shots from Pant, Stoinis, and Yadav, towards the fag end of the innings, saw them go past the line easily.
A very comprehensive display by Delhi has seen them win this clash against Punjab, by 6 wickets. Even though the total was a big one, they batted brilliantly and have chased this total down, with 10 balls to spare.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis finishes it in style! Short delivery on middle, Stoinis pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. DELHI WIN BY 6 WICKETS!
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Lalit pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! High full toss outside off, Yadav punches it through point for a boundary. Free Hit coming up!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Yadav pushes it towards covers for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Lalit flicks it over fine leg but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the fielder where Shami runs to his left to catch it but it falls short of him. Two runs taken.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full and outside off, Yadav sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Yadav looks to sweep but misses it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Stoinis drives it through point for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hooda does well to hold onto that catch! Slower short delivery on middle, Pant looks to smack it over long on but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards long on where Deepak Hooda tries to take it in the first attempt but the ball pops out, tries again, but the ball pops out again. This happens three or four times, before he finally holds on. The third umpire comes and confirms that this is a clean catch.
Lalit Yadav comes out now!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 20 runs from the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Stoinis pushes it through mid off for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shami is becoming expensive now! Length delivery on middle, Stoinis lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Is that a clean catch? Deepak Hooda feels that it is. Replays confirm the legality of the catch and Pant is out of here.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Stoinis pulls it over long on for a maximum.
16.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! High full toss on off, Stoinis punches it uppishly towards point where Saxena takes the catch and claims it. The umpires get together to check for the catch and refer this to the third umpire upstairs and the third umpire confirms the same. Another no ball is called and a Free Hit is coming up!
The third umpire is called for now, to check the catch. First, they want to check if this was above the waist. As seen from the replays, you can see that the ball was above the waist and so, a no ball has been called. Another Free Hit coming up!
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis makes good use of the Free Hit! Full delivery on middle, Stoinis lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Full delivery on middle, Pant drives it through mid on for a run. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Shami oversteps! Free Hit coming up!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Stoinis drives it past the bowler where it hits the stumps at the other end. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Stoinis flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Delhi need 36 runs in 24 balls!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Stoinis punches it through point. Two runs taken.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stoinis pushes it through mid off for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Stoinis drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pant pulls it through square leg for a single.
