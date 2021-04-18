Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Rahul does well to duck under it. 12 runs have come from the over!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gift for KL Rahul! Full toss outside off, Rahul drives it through point for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Gayle drives it through covers for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a single.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Full delivery outside off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a maximum. Stoinis will avoid looking at his skipper now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Stoinis is the culprit! Full on off, Rahul drives it uppishly towards covers where Stoinis tries to take the catch but spills it.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Gayle pushes it to covers.
STRATEGIC TIME OUT! It has been a good couple of overs from Delhi as they have slowed Punjab down slightly and have also broken down the important first wicket stand between Rahul and Agarwal as the latter has been sent packing. This is an important junction in the game as Delhi knows that the door is slightly ajar and they will try to force their way in.
13.5 overs (1 Run) 50 for KL Rahul! It has been a good innings from him on his birthday! Flighted delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through point for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Gayle flicks it through square leg for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Gayle pushes it towards point for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Gayle drives it through point for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it through mid off for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, Delhi does enough to break the opening stand and it has taken some time. Agarwal has played a very good inning but he will not be able to continue. Meriwala gets the breakthrough too, after being sent past the ropes in his first 2 overs! He bowls this one smartly. It is outside off and is the slower one too. Mayank has to reach out to hit this one and he does so, but he does not hit it cleanly. It goes high towards deep point, where Dhawan takes his seventh catch of this campaign. Can Delhi build on this?
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle makes his way out into the middle.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahul punches it towards covers for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Agarwal looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Agarwal drives it to mid off.
Lukman Meriwala is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off, worked in front of point for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Digs in a short ball outside off, Mayank Agarwal goes back and looks to slap this one over point. Fails to connect bat with ball on this occasion.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and around off, KL works this one to sweeper cover for one more run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Mayank Agarwal reaches out and slices this one to third man. A single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, bunted to mid off for a quick run.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) That was hit with some power. A slower shortish ball around off, KL Rahul comes ahead and pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region, where Prithvi Shaw moves and tries to take this, one-handed, but the ball pops out. A couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around off, Rahul pushes this one to mid off for a single. A big, big over for Punjab. 20 runs off KG's second over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller length delivery on leg, KL looks to whip this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the pad.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul says if Agarwal can do this, then I can do the same. It is my birthday, after all. Another short ball, around off, KL Rahul anticipates this one nicely and gets into position. Smokes his pull way over the deep square leg fence.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on leg, MA hooks this one to fine leg for one.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two-in-two for Mayank and he is playing with fire here. A shortish length ball, on the pads now, Mayank Agarwal swivels and pulls this one powerfully over the fine leg fence. 12 runs off the first 2 balls.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The disrespect from Mayank Agarwal towards Kagiso Rabada as he slams KG's first ball of the over, for a huge six. A length ball, around off, in the slot too, Mayank Agarwal gets low and whacks this one over the deep cover fence.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
