Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 off the over and Dhawan plays this one so wonderfully. It is a full toss outside off, Shikhar Dhawan just places this in the gap between the mid off and extra cover fielder. None can stop it and the ball reaches the ropes.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet. So quick and in a blink, past the ropes. A length ball, outside off, Shikhar Dhawan arches back and slaps this one through point. 50 up for Delhi!
4.4 overs (2 Runs) A back of a length delivery around off, Dhawan pulls this one through mid-wicket. The man in the deep runs to his right and cleans up. A couple.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball on off, SD jams this one out to point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, dabbed to the point fielder.
Mohammed Shami is back on.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan starts this over off nicely. It was a good bouncer on middle, it takes Shikhar Dhawan by surprise and he swivels and pulls this one. Takes the upper half of the blade and goes to the fine leg fence, for a boundary.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This young man is very special. Made this shot look so effortless. Jhye fires in a length delivery around off, Prithvi Shaw stands tall and lofts this one, without breaking a sweat, over the wide long off fence. Moves to 31 off just 15 balls.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A short of a length delivery around off, Dhawan goes back and steers this one towards third man for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched to the left of the mid off fielder for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw gets a loose ball and he takes full toll of the same. A length ball, on the leg pole, it is too easy for Shaw. He pulls this one to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Cuts him in half! A length ball, around off, Prithvi Shaw looks to play inside the line but the ball nips away enough, to whizz past the outside edge.
Jhye Richardson is into the attack.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fires in a good length ball on middle, Shaw pushes this one to the mid on region.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gabbar ends the over off nicely. This one is flatter and around off, Shikhar Dhawan goes back and pulls this one over mid-wicket. A bounce and boundary. 10 off this over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, cut away to the point fielder.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On off, worked to the off side for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge there? Yes, there was. Could have been a wicket but it falls short. Shortish and on middle, Prithvi Shaw goes back and looks to punch this one through the off side but the ball takes the inside edge, hits KL Rahul's pads and lobs towards the short fine leg region. Arshdeep Singh, there, runs ahead, but it falls short of him.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another very good looking stroke from Shaw. This is tossed up, around off, Prithvi Shaw moves leg side slightly and lofts this one effortlessly over the mid off region. Takes a bounce and goes past the ropes.
Jalaj Saxena is into the attack.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, pushed through mid off for a single.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a beautiful shot by Shaw. Holds the pose for a couple of seconds as it was hit so nicely. A good length ball, around off, Prithvi Shaw displays the full face of the blade and gently lofts this one over the long on fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! What a good delivery but the edge takes the ball to the ropes. A length ball, around off, Shaw looks to flick this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and speeds away to the third man fence.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Spears in a yorker on leg, Dhawan digs this one out to the mid on region and scampers for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, guided to the fielder at point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Shikhar looks to work this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit high on the pads.
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Around middle, nudged towards mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a freebie from Arshdeep and Dhawan opens his account here in some style. A short ball on middle, Dhawan just swivels and pulls this one over the fielder at short fine leg and the ball takes a bounce and goes past the ropes.
0.4 over (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Prithvi goes back and works this one towards square leg and gives the strike to Dhawan.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Another couple this time. This is a short ball around off, Prithvi Shaw pulls this one to the deep square leg region. There is no man there and the ball lands safe. Two taken again.
0.2 over (2 Runs) A back of a length delivery around off, Shaw goes back and punches this one through point. Shahrukh Khan in the deep, runs to his right and stops the ball. A couple. Delhi are underway!
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery around off, Shaw hits this one, with the lower half of the blade, to the cover region.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 196, are 59/0. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.