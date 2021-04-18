Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on middle, eased through mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for Punjab!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully hit. Shortish and on off, KL Rahul swings his blade at this and the ball runs away to the deep square leg fence.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Nice flight and landed around off, Rahul looks to push this one through the on side but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes back towards Ashwin.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and leg, nudged to square leg for one now.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, KL works this one through wide mid on. A single and he wants another. Mayank does well to send him back.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, KL goes back and punches this one to covers.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, pushed to mid off for a quick single. 8 off the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! There is the ball that Lukman Meriwala was looking for and he gets it after 10 balls. A length ball, around off, there is late movement as the ball nips away after hitting the deck, KL Rahul comes ahead and looks to push this one away, but misses.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Length on off, Mayank works this one to deep covers for one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Meriwala is being hammered here. Not the best start to the game for him. This is on leg, on a length, Mayank Agarwal just has to glance this one through square leg.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Around off, short of a length, Agarwal waits for it and then punches this one through point for a brace.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, driven to the cover region by Mayank.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. A length ball on middle and leg, MA misses his flick and the ball takes the pad and rolls to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Woakes again errs in line and length and Mayank makes him pay. Shortish and on the body, pulled behind the short fine leg fielder now and another boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal has started off with a bang. Not the best delivery by Woakes and Agarwal does not miss out. This is shorter and on the body, Mayank Agarwal swivels and pulls this one behind square on the leg side.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer as this is outside off, also back of a length delivery. Rahul punches this one to deep covers for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, back of a length, KL pushes this one to the off side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, KL slaps this one to the cover region.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal is on fire! Full on off, Agarwal drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 20 runs from Lukman Meriwala's first over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Agarwal pushes it back towards the bowler
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Full on middle, Agarwal lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. Mayank takes full toll of the Free Hit!
1.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Agarwal drives it through covers for a boundary. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Meriwala oversteps! Free Hit coming up!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Agarwal pushes it to mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Full and outside off, Rahul drives it uppishly towards point where Steven Smith jumps and tries to take it but spills it. The batsmen cross ends. Will this prove to be too costly for Delhi?
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a boundary. What a start to the over.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man. The batsmen cross ends. 5 runs off the first over.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Lukman Meriwala!
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full on middle, Rahul flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The first boundary of the game and the birthday boy gets off the mark here!
0.3 over (0 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it back towards the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul defends it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Woakes starts with a good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
We are all set to begin. Delhi players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for Punjab. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for Delhi.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith (IN FOR TOM CURRAN), Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala (IN FOR AJINKYA RAHANE).
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena (IN FOR MURUGAN ASHWIN), Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.
KL Rahul, Punjab skipper, says we will learn from the last game. Adds that the Powerplay will be key if they bat well. Mentions they would look to put up a good score on the board. Informs that Jalaj Saxena comes in for Murugan Ashwin.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that the track is flat and they would want to chase a score. Informs they have two changes as Steven Smith comes in for Tom Curran and Lukman Meriwala comes in for someone.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Delhi win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 2 of the first double header of the season. This game sees the clash between Punjab and Delhi, at Wankhede. Both the teams head into this battle with a loss on their back as Punjab were completely dismantled by MS Dhoni-led Chennai, whereas, Delhi too looked like they would win their last game, but some crazy batting from Morris at the end, saw them lose out to Rajasthan. It is also KL Rahul's birthday today and he will want to perform big and end the day, with a victory for his side. Will he be able to do so? Or does Pant have a different script planned in mind? Stay with us as we bring you the toss and the team updates.
